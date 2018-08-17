Magistrates Court results

esults from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for July 30 - and August 3.

July 30:

Erin Fox, 18, of Gournay Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of resisting a police officer. The offence took place at South Street, Eastbourne, on February 11. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs.

Bayleigh Meadows, 19, of Lottbridge Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer and a further charge of assault by beating. The offences took place at South Street, Eastbourne, on February 11. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a total of £350 compensation.

August 1:

Waleed Ebahim, 38, of Falmouth Close, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to sending emails of an harassing nature when prevented from doing so by a court non-molestation order. The offence took place at St Leonards on July 2. The court made a restraining order and fined him £200.

Pedro Da Silva Meirhinos, 37, of Church Hill, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Golden Jubilee Way, Eastbourne, on July 15, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 96 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 23 months.

Phillip Richardson, 51, of Falmouth Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi car on Prince William Parade, Eastbourne, on July 15, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 82 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for 40 months.

Joshua Semark, 26, of Greenwhich Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and resisting police officers. The offences took place at Hailsham on July 14. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work.

Jeremy Troughton, 40, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes car on Langney Road, Eastbourne, on April 24, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 113 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

Rebecca Deniro, 32, of Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing perfume, worth £55, from Boots, in the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on May 13. She was fined £120.

August 3:

Michael Stonestreet, 30, of Butts Field, Hailsham, admitted being in breach of a court community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. The court fined him £100 and imposed a six month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.