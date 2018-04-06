Magistrates Court results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for March 26 -29.

March 26:

Drew Goble, 21, of Willow Drive, Polegate, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 9 last year. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by Lewes Crown Court on July 15 2016 for supplying Class B drugs and being in possession of a blade/pointed article. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

Sarah Taylor, 32, of Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Wakehurst Road, on March 11, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 80 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms, She was fined £100 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Harry Young, 21, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to damaging a silver BMW. The offence took place at Bourne Street, Eastbourne, on March 13. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a door lock, belonging to the YMCA, at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on the same date and to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by an earlier court. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay£50 compensation.

March 29:

Kevin Croft, 50, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to two charges of threats to kill. The offences took place at Eastbourne on February 12 and March 10. Sentencing was adjourned until April 13 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Adam Myers, 39, of Wroxham Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing food and drink worth £100.55 from Aldi at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on March 13. He also indicated pleas of guilty to two further charges of stealing clothes washing products worth £74.30 from Co-op at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on February 27 and March 1 and a charge of stealing items worth £47.30 from Co-op at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on February 21. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a one month electronically monitored curfew between 10pm and 6am. He was also ordered to pay £121.87 in compensation.