Magistrates Court results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for February 1 - 8

February 1:

Robert Burns, 36, of Avard Crescent, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty of going to an address in Eastbourne, on January 8, which he was prohibited to visit by a court non-molestation order. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order. They said the reason for the sentence was to act as a deterrent and that it involved a vulnerable victim.

February 7:

Jamie Hubbard, 37, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £48.40. The offence took place at Tesco, in Lewes, on November 2. He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing alcohol, crisps and toothpaste worth £477, from Waitrose, at Eastbourne, on December 4 and to stealing alcohol, worth £214 and £320.49 from the same store on January 26. He indicated a plea of guilty to attempting to steal a jacket, from Blacks, in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on January 16. He admitted being in breach of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release after a period in prison. He was sentenced to a total of four months in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was ‘repeated dishonesty, aggravated by previous convictions.

February 8:

Dean Moran, 35, of Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 13. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone, belonging to the victim, on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a two month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 4am.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Eastbourne Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)