London station closed

Rail passengers are being warned that a major London railway station is closed this morning (Tuesday).

Charing Cross station will remain closed as a precaution until further notice owing to a gas leak in a nearby road.

Services will be diverted into Victoria, Cannon Street and Blackfriars stations and some services may be delayed or cancelled as a result.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident and a cordon and road closures are also in place.

People are advised to avoid the area.

A Network Rail spokesperson said, “Charing Cross station is currently closed owing to a gas leak in a nearby road. We will reopen the station as soon as we have clearance from emergency services that it is safe to do so. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Passengers can check how their journeys will be affected at www.nationalrail.co.uk