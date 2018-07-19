Local restoration project praised at awards

A countryside landmark just outside Eastbourne has been highly commended for a major restoration project.

At the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards lunch, the Old Manor Terrace at Dovecote Garden won the commendations of the judges for the exceptional quality of the restoration.

It gained the Highly Commended Award given by Rt Hon Lord Egremont, the president of the Sussex Heritage Trust – a registered charity to ‘preserve, improve and encourage the appreciation of the architectural and natural heritage of Sussex’.

The Terrace is a part of the Dovecote Garden tour and has been restored to celebrate the 420 years since its creation. Following the style written in the 1625 work Of Gardens by Francis Bacon, the Terrace now has planting appropriate to the era which includes fig, quince, apple and cobnut.

Julian Martyr at the attraction said, “The fashion in gardens was flowers, fruits and fragrance from spring to autumn and ladies of the household would walk out from the main house to enjoy this new feature which was a departure from the usual knot gardens and parterres.

“The plantings were also designed to provide remedies for the household and many of the flowers and herbs were used for their health benefits such as thyme, hyssop, mace and lovage. Many Elizabethan gardens featured pavilions, a terrace and a hot-bed as at the West Dean Terrace. The romantic ruins of the old house and the Terrace really evoke the senses and garden ideas of the time, it has been a great challenge to complete.”