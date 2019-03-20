Local musical talent to rock the Leaf Hall

Music lovers will get the opportunity to see four local music acts perform at Leaf Hall on Saturday March 30 as part of a series of gigs designed to showcase a variety of new musical talent in the area.

The concerts are the brainchild of local musician, Joe Walsh from the band Elephant Radio and run in association with music promoter, Blackrock Music Promotions and Eastbourne council.

On the bill at the first concert from 7.30pm on Saturday March 30 are TDK, TXT Talk, Sam Tier and Fighter of the Nightman.

TDK is a four-piece band from Hastings and hotly tipped for future success.

A spokesperson for the organisers of the gigs said, “The band have a real indie sound mixed with a hint of soft rock, and melodies that pull the crowd in and make them dance. Spotted by the promoters This Feeling and Modern Age Music they are causing an indie fuelled storm and are really becoming head turners.”

Txt Talk are a new band from Eastbourne, whose genre is indie, pop and electro. Calum Dalton is lead vocals and guitar, Marcus Swadling bass and backing vocals and Ed Stubbs on the drums. While only forming last year, individually the guys have all gigged locally and have been involved in solo projects and other bands.

Sam Tier is a talented Sussex singer songwriter and has spent time recording and playing in California, achieving acclaim for his song writing and live performances. With a stripped back acoustic guitar sound, Sam has been hotly tipped for future success.

Stylistically situated within the indie alternative pop genre, with a punk infusion, Fighter of the Nightman have had a busy year gigging and producing their first EP.

The Sussex four piece are currently smashing the local live music scene, with a mix of enthusiasm and alternative music.

On the release of their first EP last November they played at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Music for Youths Proms.

Speaking about the concerts, promoter Joe Walsh said, “Our vision is to support local original music, curate and host quality events with a view to eventually rival the music scenes of our neighbours while putting Eastbourne back on the musical map.

“We hope that through these series of concerts we can offer music lovers the opportunity to embrace our local musical scene and also provide a platform for up and coming acts to showcase their talent. It is definitely the right time to embrace a local music scene that we can all be proud of.

“Thanks must also go to Andy Tourle from Eastbourne Borough Council’s Events team and host of the Premium Blend Radio Show, Stuart Clack-Lewis for helping to get this initiative off the ground.”

Eastbourne council’s tourism boss Margaret Bannister said, “We’re very lucky Eastbourne has such a varied cultural scene, from major touring musical shows at the Congress and Devonshire Park theatres to top tribute acts on the Bandstand stage during the summer.

“These new concerts will be a great addition to our performance programme, offering music lovers the chance to see some great local artists perform on the historic Leaf Hall stage.”

There will be a further three gigs at the same venue at the end of April, May and June with the ambition that a full local music concert programme can be developed.

Tickets for the gig on Saturday March 30 are £3 in advance and can be bought at www.onlineticketseller.com or from the DC1 Café and Gallery located on Seaside Road.

Tickets will also be available on the door for £5 plus there will also be a licensed bar at the venue.