Local man is set to fly high with famous Red Arrows

Sergeant Will Allen from Eastbourne will fulfil his childhood dream this summer flying in the back seat with the world-famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team; The Red Arrows.

His role as part of their back-seat support crew involves Will looking after the aircraft for the 2018 display season.

Will is one of a ten-strong team of engineers known as the ‘Circus Blues’, who has been assigned to a specific aircraft and pilot throughout the 2018 display season.

He will travel as a passenger in one of the Red Arrows’ two-seat Hawk aircraft in transit flights to over 80 display venues throughout the UK and Europe - flying at speeds of more than 350mph.

Once his aircraft arrives at the display’s operating base, Will is responsible for servicing the aircraft before it can fly again.

Will grew up in Eastbourne, and was educated at Newland Manor School in Seaford.

He said: “Being selected for 2018 Circus was amazing.

“When it was announced I couldn’t believe it, to have the opportunity to fly in the back seat of the Red Arrows Hawk T1 is an amazing experience and something I never thought I would do this early in my RAF career.”

As Circus 8, Will has been paired with Red 8 and Executive Officer, Flight Lieutenant Matt Masters.

Will has worked on Tornado GR4 and F3 aircraft as well as the Harrier GR9 and has taken part in several overseas deployments.

Red Arrows team consists of nine display pilots and more than 100 support personnel and technicians. The Red Arrows had completed 4,660 displays, in 57 countries, by the end of 2017.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Eastbourne Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)