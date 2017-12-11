Lifeboat crew launched after surfboard spotted floating in sea

Eastbourne’s lifeboat crew was called into action on Sunday afternoon amid fears a surfer was in trouble in rough seas.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched in driving rain and strong winds after a report of a surfboard seen out at sea.

Eastbourne lifeboat by Greg Casey SUS-171112-093731001

Concerned that the board may have belonged to a surfer in trouble, crews searched the area two and a half miles off the Eastbourne coast.

The search was called off when it was discovered the board was an old type and had been at sea for some time.

Photos by Greg Casey.