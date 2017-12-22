Lennon stars in a Xmas cracker

Eastbourne youngster Lennon, aged six, was among children who starred in Chailey Heritage Foundation’s recent Christmas show.

The festive ‘A Little Bird Told Me’ play included birds, sheep, wise men and angels.

Using VOCAs (voice output communication aids) to tell the story of Jesus’ birth from the point of view of a flock of beautiful birds, the children were magnificent in their walkers and wheelchairs with some of them even flying high on hoists.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a pioneering charity providing education, care and transition services for children and young people with complex physical disabilities and health needs.

It is recognised as one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young adults with neurological motor impairment such as cerebral palsy.

This year, dreams will (hopefully) come true as with the generous support of local people and many local businesses and a 18 month fundraising appeal, Chailey Heritage Foundation has raised over £2.7m towards its £3.1m appeal target that will enable them to start building their D.R.E.A.M. (Dynamic, Real, Experiential, Amazing, Magical) Centre.

A state-of-the-art, purpose built environment, the D.R.E.A.M. Centre will be a space where the whole Chailey Heritage community can come together to celebrate achievements, show off talents and broaden their horizons. Chailey Heritage Foundation is still fundraising for the last £300,000 to ensure that D.R.E.A.M. Centre will be fully realised and is encouraging those who would like to donate to visit www.thedreamcentreappeal.org.uk/.

Sally-Anne Murray, Director of Fundraising for Chailey Heritage Foundation comments, “It really is a time for celebration here at Chailey Heritage. Not only have we had these amazing performances from the children and young people to get us in the festive mood but we have the excitement that next year we will start to build the D.R.E.A.M. Centre.

“We are now looking for the final push on the fundraising to raise the remaining funds needed to ensure that future Christmas festivities can be housed in our new state-of-the-art space.”