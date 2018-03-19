Legendary Eastbourne nightclub to close

One of Eastbourne’s best loved night clubs is set to close.

Atlantis, the place to be at the end of the pier, will soon shut its doors, it was announced today (Monday).

In a statement on its Facebook page, Atlantis said, “To all our dear customers, friends, fans and members.

“Further to our internal discussions the decision to close Atlantis Nightclub has been made today.

“This Wednesday (March 21) will be our last student night. All confirmed bookings up until march 31 will go ahead as planned.

“Watch the Eastbourne Pier Facebook page for our new upcoming exciting plans.

“We would like to sincerely thank all our loyal customers over the years.”

Do you have a memory of Atlantis you would like to share? Email your photos and stories to eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk