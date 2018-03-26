Knife-wielding man in incident outside Eastbourne supermarket

Police are appealing for witnesses to an ‘altercation’ outside a supermarket in Eastbourne.

Officers were called to an incident between a man and two other men outside Sainsbury’s in Victoria Drive at 7.25pm on Wednesday (March 21).

One man was seen with a knife, said police.

Shortly afterwards the man left the area with a woman, and officers traced them to an address in Maxfield Close. Police say the man barricaded himself in and refused to come out.

After three hours at the address, Sussex Police say the man was arrested. The woman was located and spoken to by officers who ensured she was safe.

Anyone who witnessed the incident outside Sainsbury’s is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1188 of 21/03.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Marc Tatnell, 38, of Maxfield Close, Eastbourne, has since been charged with affray, possession of a knife in a public place and two counts of common assault.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 March, and was remanded in custody ahead of the next hearing on 19 April.