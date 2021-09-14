Incident at Eastbourne primary school leaves man and woman injured
A collision between two cars at a school in Eastbourne caused an altercation between a group of adults leaving two of them injured, police say.
Officers were called to Parklands Infant School in Parkfield Avenue at around 9am yesterday (Monday, September 13) to reports of a group of adults involved in an altercation.
Police say there was a minor collision between two cars in the parking area which led to a man, who was a passenger in a white Range Rover, confronting a woman driving a silver Vauxhall.
Another man and a woman who attempted to intervene became involved in an altercation with the man and the woman driving the Range Rover.
According to police, a 24-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face and neck in the incident, and her mobile phone was broken. A 27-year-old local man also suffered head, chest and leg injuries.
Police confirmed officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of assault and using threatening behaviour with the intent to cause fear. A 36-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assault and causing criminal damage.
Police say both suspects, who are from Eastbourne, were released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
Anybody who witnessed the incident or captured footage on a dash-cam or other device is asked to report online or by calling 101, quoting serial 278 of 13/09.