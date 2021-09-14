Incident at Eastbourne primary school leaves man and woman injured

Officers were called to Parklands Infant School in Parkfield Avenue at around 9am yesterday (Monday, September 13) to reports of a group of adults involved in an altercation.

Police say there was a minor collision between two cars in the parking area which led to a man, who was a passenger in a white Range Rover, confronting a woman driving a silver Vauxhall.

Another man and a woman who attempted to intervene became involved in an altercation with the man and the woman driving the Range Rover.

Parkland Infant School, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160121-092236008

According to police, a 24-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face and neck in the incident, and her mobile phone was broken. A 27-year-old local man also suffered head, chest and leg injuries.

Police confirmed officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of assault and using threatening behaviour with the intent to cause fear. A 36-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assault and causing criminal damage.

Police say both suspects, who are from Eastbourne, were released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.