‘I want the world to know he was amazing’: Mum’s tribute to son after tragic death

Family and friends have paid tributes to a 21-year-old car lover with a ‘heart of gold’.

Jordan Lucken died after being trapped under a vehicle in Hailsham.

A flower tribute left by Jordan's friends and family

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene off Station Road on Wednesday (April 11) but they could not save him.

Now those closest to him have spoken out about their memories of the well-loved young man.

Jordan’s mother Cally Kyte said, “I just want the world to know how amazing he was as a son, a brother and a friend.

“He was everything, my heart is totally broken without him here.”

Jordan (middle) with members of the South East Moped Enthusiasts Group

Jordan, who lived in Pevensey Bay with his fiancée, loved cars and spent most of his time working on bangers or his BMW.

His mother said, “He would help anyone, anywhere. He would give you his last penny. He would have been 22 in July and was an amazing son. His brothers and sisters are heartbroken.

“He was always there for everyone. Not a day would go by that he didn’t have a big smile on his face.

She went on, “He loved cars, he was always working on banger cars or his BMW. He loved racing bangers at Arlington and all over.

“He has always been into cars, when he was young it was BMX bikes.

“He would spend all his time doing up his cars or other people’s cars. He would help anyone anywhere.

“He would give you his last penny. He lived in Pevensey Bay with his fiancée, they were together six years.”

She said, “He truly was one of a kind. His favourite colour was pink. He had a heart of gold and I will never get over losing my boy.”

Friends set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for bumper stickers to show their respect for and appreciation of Jordan.

The page hit its target of £200 in less than 24 hours.

Norman Munneke, who set up the page, wrote, “Any remaining money left over that isn’t used for stickers will be given to the family to help with any costs they have.

“Thank you all so much for helping us hit this target. If you haven’t had a chance to message me about the stickers please don’t hesitate to do so!”

The crowdfunding page is available at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/forjordan