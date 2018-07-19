Homes plan for disused Eastbourne car park site

An outline planning application has been submitted to Eastbourne council to build a block of 11 new homes on a disused car park site in the town centre.

The site is at the rear of 48 St Leonards Road and was previously associated with neighbouring Esher House and St Mary’s House and used as an unofficial overflow car park.

The application is for eight one-bed units, one two-bed home and two three-bed units with 11 parking spaces.

Various applications have been submitted for the site in recent years and all have been refused by Eastbourne council planners.

One bid for seven flats on the site was allowed by a government inspector in 2016 but the developer has said in the latest plan that an increase in the number of flats would meet the growing need for new housing.