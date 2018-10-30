High Street chain to move into former Eastbourne Spar

A Creams Cafe – part of the High Street ice cream and cafe chain – is to open in Eastbourne town centre.

Planning permission has been granted for the company to open at the former Spar in Grove Road, which closed last September.

Creams Cafe started operating in 2009 and currently has 50 other premises the UK.

The chain tends to sell cakes, chocolates, ice creams and puddings.

The plan is to open a cafe with 102 covers in the former supermarket and operate a take-away service.

A spokesperson for the company said in a planning statement to Eastbourne council, “ Creams is not currently represented in Eastbourne and is keen to invest and create jobs in the community bringing about economic and social benefits.”