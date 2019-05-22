Helicopter over Eastbourne in late-night search

The helicopter was out in the skies above Eastbourne last night (Tuesday) in a search for a missing woman.

Emergency services – including the coastguard helicopter – were called into action in the search for the woman who had gone missing from her home in Seaford.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said this morning (Wednesday), “A search for missing Seaford woman Kim Rennie, 52, launched on Tuesday evening was called off in the early hours today after she returned home.

“She was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital for medical checks. Thanks to all who shared concerns for her safety.”

Photos by Dan Jessup.

Search for missing woman along the coast

