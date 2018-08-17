Delight as Eastbourne care home receives ‘outstanding’ rating

An Eastbourne care home is celebrating after receiving an ‘Outstanding’ rating in its latest inspection.

The Chaseley Trust received the overall status from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection in May this year.

It is believed to be the only nursing care home in East Sussex to have achieved three out of five ‘Outstanding’ CQC category ratings.

A spokesperson for the trust said, “This is a fantastic achievement and follows three years of intensive hard work and focus from everyone working at Chaseley to return the service back to a level of excellence.

“Chaseley’s residents may come to stay following an accident or illness, for short or long-term care, rehabilitation programmes, a short holiday, or for outpatient physiotherapy or gym services. They can be sure we are dedicated to helping them be as independent as possible and enjoy their life to the full.”

Operating for nearly 72 years, the trust in South Cliff is an independent charity-owned care home which provides specialist care for people with a wide range of severe physical disabilities – including spinal injury, acquired brain injury, stroke and loss of limbs.

They also care for those with progressive neurological conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease or Parkinson’s Disease.

The spokesperson said, “As we are a one off charity-owned home, we cannot survive without the aid of continued donations, support and fundraising.

“Being an active part of the local community to help us with this aim is essential. We are always keen to get in touch with potential volunteers, local groups or businesses who could support us in any way with establishing new links or to help us fundraise for identified projects to benefit our residents as part of continuing our journey of providing excellent care and rehabilitation support for another 72 years.”

If you would like to help, contact CEO Lesley Standing on 01323 744200.