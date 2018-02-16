Hampden Park level crossing to close for two days

Hampden Park level crossing will be closed for two days next week.

Starting from 1.30am on Saturday (February 24), the level crossing will be closed until 4.30am on the following Monday (February 26). This is reportedly due to civil engineering works to the railway installations.

Stagecoach says it is diverting its buses away from the area.

The affected services – the Loop and Service 1 – will operate in both directions from Hazelwood Avenue via Brodrick Rd, Decoy Drive, Kings Drive, Cross Levels Way and Lottbridge Drove where they will rejoin normal line of route.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said, “Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused by these works.”

For further traffic/event updates follow @StagecoachSE on Twitter.