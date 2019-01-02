Hailsham woman aged 63 avoids jail sentence after two supermarket car park drink drive offences in the space of two days.

A 63 year old Hailsham woman has narrowly avoided a prison sentence after driving in a supermarket car park while nearly three times over the drink drive limit despite being disqualified for an almost identical offence just two days before.

Lauryn Power, 63, of Reef Way, Hailsham, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on December 21 pleading guilty to driving a Fiat 500 at Tesco car park, North Street, Hailsham, on November 13, while more than three times over the drink drive limit.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 108 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She also pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat 500 at Waitrose car park, Vicarage Field, Hailsham on November 15, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading, on that occasion of 101 microgrammes.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 14 months.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘serious offences of excess alcohol, with high readings, with one taking place whilst on bail and disqualified.’

The court also made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned her from driving for three years.

