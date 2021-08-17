‘Growing concern’ for man missing from Burgess Hill

Brian Aherne was last seen at his home address in Burgess Hill around 5.15am yesterday (Monday August 16) and there is ‘growing concern for his welfare’, according to police.

Brian is described by police as white, 5’ 8” in height, of medium build and with grey hair. He is thought to be wearing a light green jacket, trousers and black shoes, and always wears a gold wedding ring.

He is thought to be travelling on foot, police say.

Brian Aherne. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210817-070404001