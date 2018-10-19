Group scoops £10,000 to investigate history of Polegate Airship Station

A £10,000 lottery grant has been given to a local group to investigate the history of the Polegate Airship Station.

East Sussex-based Creative Force is carrying out a project called Airships and the Sussex Village, to raise awareness of the Polegate Airship Station that covered 142 acres of land during World War I and beyond.

Teri Sayers-Cooper, project director at Creative Force, said, “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players. I’ve known about the Polegate Airship Station for some time but realised that there are many people who know nothing about this small but important part of our heritage. The Airship Station would have had a huge impact on the village of Willingdon whilst the Airships and their young crews played a crucial part in patrolling our coastlines during World War I. This is an exciting piece of history right on our doorstep that deserves to be researched and remembered.”

The project’s goal is to unearth stories, relics and facts about the airships and airship station. The group is also seeking anecdotes that have been passed down through families, any hidden documents and photos that might be in cupboards, attics, basements.

To include people from across the local community, there will be a series of seven drop in workshops at the British Queen Public House in Willingdon.

Workshop Wednesdays are from 1.15pm –2.45pm, October 31 to December 12. For more information call Teri on 07432 678228 or email teri@creativeforce.org.uk.