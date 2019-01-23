Golden Jubilee Way Eastbourne closed after collision

The A22 Golden Jubilee Way has been closed after a collision on the southbound carriageway this morning (January 23).

Emergency services are on scene and there is said to be diesel on the road after the incident at about 9.30am.

East Sussex Highways said on Twitter, “The Police and East Sussex Highways are in attendance. The road will be closed at this time whilst they clear the carriageway. Thanks.”

It is not known if anyone has been injured at this time.

There is said to be queueing traffic on the A27.