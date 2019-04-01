Girls Aloud member and TV presenter spotted on Eastbourne Pier

Abid Gulzar with Lisa Snowden and Kimberley Walsh on Eastbourne Pier
TV presenter Lisa Snowdon and Girls Aloud band member Kimberley Walsh joined Abid Gulzar on Eastbourne Pier.

They were visiting the landmark with the ITV production team announcing how to win £100,000 and a car in this week’s ITV on-air competition.

The enjoyed a drink in The Victorian Tea Room and admired the pier’s Ocean Suite.

After spending a few hours filming, signing autographs and having photographs taken with visitors to the pier, Lisa and Kimberley headed off.

They said, “If you win £100,000 in the ITV competition, why not buy a place in Eastbourne? It’s lovely here!”