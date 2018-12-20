Gatwick drone chaos: Ministry of Defence sends specialist equipment to help police

The Ministry of Defence has deployed ‘specialist equipment’ to help Sussex Police as it continues to battle drone chaos at Gatwick Airport.

Passengers have been left stranded at the airport after drones were spotted in the vicinity of the airfield forcing the runway to close.

Since 10.30pm yesterday scores of flights have been cancelled and severe disruption has continued throughout the day with the airport still remaining closed.

Police are at the scene and are continuing to investigating the ‘deliberate act’ which they have said is not terror related.

The Ministry of Defence said it had now stepped in to help officers. A spokesman said: “We are deploying specialist equipment to Gatwick Airport to assist Sussex Police.”

Angry passengers have called on the drones to be shot down with many having to find alternative travel arrangements due to the cancellation of flights.

Others have had their Christmas plans ruined including great-grandmother Paddy Kelly who was due to fly to Northern Ireland for her great grandson’s first Christmas.

Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed her sympathy for passengers caught up in the chaos and warned those responsible could face up to five years in prison.

