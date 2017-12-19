Garden waste charge to be introduced

Residents will have to pay an upfront charge for having their garden waste collected from next year.

Eastbourne council’s decision making cabinet committee approved the charges at a meeting last week.

Many councils already charge for this service and this brings Eastbourne in line with them.

The authority says the annual charge of £52 is expected to bring in around £300,000 every year that will allow the council to maintain essential frontline services in a financial climate of severe cuts in government funding.

For those who would prefer to compost at home, a free compost bin will be offered as an alternative.

This offer will be available for the first six months of the scheme.

The council’s Jonathan Dow said, “The government has severely cut the funding the council receives, making the introduction of a modest annual fee for garden waste collection unavoidable. Most councils already charge for this collection and we will be offering a free compost bin if people would prefer to compost their garden waste than pay for it to be collected. Neighbours could also look at sharing the cost of a bin.”

Lewes council already charges for collection of garden waste and Wealden council is set to introduce a charge from April.