Fundraiser for Eastbourne Pride after lottery grant falls through

The organisers of Eastbourne Pride are appealing for help financing their 2019 event after lottery funding fell through.

Taking to Twitter, the group gave a link to a Justgiving page and said it was a ‘very sad day’.

The fundraiser is towards putting on a full programme for the Pride event, which is free to attend and ‘entirely self funded’ by the Bourne Out group.

The Justgiving page added: “To host the day, Bourne Out faces an annual cost of circa £25000.

“We are proud to have kept the first two years free, unlike many other Prides, but this year, we are at risk of having to charge due to a shortfall in funding.

“If we are forced to charge, the local council will seek an additional fee of £1.50 per ticket sold on top of our regular hire costs therefore potentially making the event potentially financially untenable.

“Your valuable donation can help keep this event free, allowing the Bourne Out group to continue hosting what they are proud to present as a fantastic day of entertainment, inclusion, fun and awareness.”