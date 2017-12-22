Free festive concerts return to the town’s bandstand for Christmas

Festive entertainment returns to the town’s bandstand this Christmas with a triple bill of free concerts.

More than 4,000 people are expected to turn out at the seafront venue for free events on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

A long-standing tradition, the concerts date back to 1935 and have grown in popularity ever since, along with a customary Boxing Day dip in the sea for the brave bunch of hardy swimmers.

With mulled wine and hot drinks on offer to warm up revellers, the atmosphere ranges from traditional carols to festive party hits, and even the Bandstand conga.

Eastbourne Borough Council Cabinet Member for Tourism & Enterprise, Cllr Margaret Bannister said, “This is a long standing favourite for the thousands of people staying in Eastbourne this Christmas.

“With plenty of singing and dancing from the audience, it is guaranteed to be a heart-warming addition to our festive celebrations.”

Christmas Day sees the return of the Eastbourne Silver Band with traditional carols and classic Christmas songs in a pre-Christmas dinner treat (10.30am-noon).

The Ray Campbell Dance Band provide a refreshing alternative to the TV repeats on Boxing Day with a lively round up of festive hits and dancing (11am-12.30pm).

On New Year’s Day a third concert sees The Ray Campbell Dance Band return with celebratory hits and a conga around the Bandstand, to welcome in 2017 (11am-12.30pm).

In addition to mulled wine, warm mince pies and hot drinks available at the Bandstand bar (with discount to membership card holders), the Western View café will also remain open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day from 10am to 4pm for those enjoying a refreshing walk along the prom.

Eastbourne Bandstand will reopen in 2018 at Easter with its longest concert programme yet, featuring 130 concerts running from April to mid October.

Fans can look forward to the return of weekly 1812 fireworks, Big Band nights, Kids Party Nights and an additional 20 new tribute acts this year, celebrating the world of rock and pop every weekend.

See www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk for more information.