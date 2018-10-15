Four Eastbourne schools forced to close as water main bursts

Four schools across Eastbourne have been forced to ‘partly close’ this morning (October 15).

Hazel Court Special School, Shinewater Primary School, The Causeway School, and The South Downs School all cited ‘no water’ as reasons for closure.

Hazel Court said, “We are sorry to report the Secondary department is closed we have no water or heating due to a burst water main. We will keep everyone informed as to when we are operational again.”

While Shinewater said the water has been reconnected and pupils may come in to school at 10am.

The school added, “The kitchen will be providing a range of baguettes for lunch. Thank you for you understanding.”

And The Causeway School said the partial closure will last until 12.30pm today.

It said, “The water has been restored and the school is functioning as normal. Students should attend lesson 4 and lesson 5 as usual.”

The South Downs School’s East Site in Shinewater Lane has announced it is closed for the day.

A spokesperson said, “We will contact all parents / carers during the day to advise of arrangements for tomorrow. The West Site is open as usual today.”

According to South East Water there is a burst main in Larkspur Drive today.