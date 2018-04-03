Former Eastbourne senior officer launches petition calling for more police officers

A retired senior officer has launched a petition calling for more police officers to be hired.

Former Detective Chief Superintendent Kevin Moore is concerned about ‘low numbers’ of frontline officers and believes Sussex Police hiring more PCSOs is not the answer.

Rather, Mr Moore – who has more than 40 years of experience working for the service including as DI for Eastbourne CID – is calling on police bosses to recruit more officers to deal with crime and better protect the public.

Speaking in a letter as part of a group of retired Sussex Police officers, he said, “We, probably along with large numbers of the public, have become increasingly concerned regarding the ability of Sussex Police to be able to respond to incidents reported by the public.

“They have a genuine concern that the low numbers of front line police officers available may lead to the safety of the public and the officers themselves being compromised.

“This concern is not exaggerated and is not scaremongering as some current senior officers would have us all believe but is a genuine fear based on their professional experiences.”

Mr Moore, who lives in Seaford, says police officers numbers in the county have fallen from 3,200 to around 2,500 between 2010 and today.

He explained that whilst the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Katy Bourne has secured a considerable increase in funding for 2018/19 through a rise in council tax, this money is going towards recruiting 140 additional PCSOs.

Mr Moore said, “Whilst this may assist in increasing a uniform visibility, PCSOs do not possess the powers of police officers and therefore cannot deal with the types of incidents that officers can respond to.

“This is not designed to undermine the work of PCSOs, but this issue should be about increasing the numbers of police officers.

“Our neighbours in Kent are looking to take on an additional 200 police officers. Other forces within the country are also looking to increase police officer numbers similarly through reducing numbers of PCSOs including Lincolnshire and Norfolk.

“We therefore pose the question as to why Sussex are choosing to recruit extra PCSOs when the Force is struggling to attend incidents reported by you, the public.

“The time taken for officers to attend incidents reported by the public has increased considerably in recent times. This is despite the fact officers no longer attend certain crime types that they used to such as household burglary or other incidents determined to no longer require the attendance of a police officer.

“We, as retired officers, believe that this is not right or appropriate and therefore the public are being let down.”

Mr Moore is calling on members of the public with similar concerns to contact the PCC (pcc@sussex-pcc.gov.uk) and Chief Constable of Sussex Police.

Responding to his comments, Chief Superintendent Nick May said, “I absolutely recognise that teams are tirelessly working to meet the challenges they face every day. Our new Local Policing Model was designed to meet our current demands with the resources we have available.

“Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has secured more investment for Sussex through an increase in the precept which means that we will be able to put more officers where they are most needed and recruitment has begun.

“This is welcome news and the public can expect to feel a difference in their local service as a result of this investment. I look forward to welcoming more officers on our streets and I will always be grateful for all our teams’ commitment to keeping people safe.”

