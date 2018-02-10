Flytipping team hits the streets of Eastbourne

A flytipping hit team took to the streets of Eastbourne this week to ensure the town stays clean and green.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Neighbourhood First team joined forces with Sussex Police to get out and about to spread the message that flytippers will be prosecuted.

They also wanted to alert local residents that if paying a business to take their rubbish away, they should always check they are legal and registered.

Councillor Jonathan Dow, from Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “Make sure you know who is taking your rubbish and where it is going. If it is illegally dumped, then you will end up paying twice!”

The council has had several successful recent prosecutions for flytipping with more in the pipeline.

Anyone who would like further information to find out about when a licence is needed for dumping waste should visit the council website