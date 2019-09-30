‘Flooding is possible’ in Pevensey Bay today

There is still a flood alert in Pevensey Bay today (Tuesday, October 1), says the Environment Agency.

Today’s high tide is ‘higher than normal’ due to unsettled weather and south westerly winds.

An Agency spokesperson said Herbrand Walk, by Cooden Beach, may flood, potentially becoming ‘impassable’.

They added, “For two hours either side of Tuesday’s high tide [1.45pm], Herbrand Walk may flood, potentially becoming impassable.

“Beach top properties along Pevensey Bay may be affected by wind blown spray.

“From Tuesday evening tides will return to more normal levels and the risk of flooding becomes much less likely.

“Please plan driving routes to avoid potential flood water at high tide.”

In nearby Hastings, beach huts were swept out to sea as strong wind and rain lashed the coast over the weekend.