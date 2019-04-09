Flasher reported in Eastbourne

Eastbourne Police are trying to trace a man who exposed himself in public yesterday (Monday).

The man was reported to have exposed himself to a cyclist, according to police.

Police say the man was on a bridge over the river in Astaire Avenue shortly before 2pm.

He was described as white, in his 50s, around 6’, of slim build, with straggly brown shoulder-length hair and wearing brown trousers, possibly tracksuit bottoms.

Police searched the area, but found no trace of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 644 of 08/04.