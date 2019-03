Six fire engines are currently at the scene of a house fire between Hailsham and Stone Cross.

Crews were sent to the blaze which broke out in the roof of a property off Ersham Road at around 2pm this afternoon (March 19), according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters on scene off Ersham Road on the outskirts of Eastbourne, photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190319-154700001

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire using a hose reel jet and 1-in-7 foam.

Photos by Dan Jessup.