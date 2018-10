A store was forced to close after a fire broke out in Eastbourne town centre this afternoon (October 4).

Fire engines rushed to the scene after reports of something ‘smouldering’ outside H Samuel – according to an Arndale spokesperson.

Photo by Hugh Parker

Multiple firefighters were called to the premises in Terminus Road.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were sent to reports of a fire at 1.24pm.

There was a small fire in a wall cavity which was put out using a hose reel, ESFRS said.

Photo by Hugh Parker