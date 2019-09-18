Fire breaks out in the open in Eastbourne

A fire broke out in the open in Eastbourne last night (September 17).

Firefighters rushed to Decoy Drive to tackle the blaze after receiving a call just before 6pm.

The crews used a flexpack to extinguish the flames.

Then, later that evening, Eastbourne crews were sent to a home in St Agnes Road, following reports of a tumble dryer fire at about 8pm.

However, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out on arrival.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to confirm that the fire was out, then carried out a home safety visit.