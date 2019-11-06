Fighter jets above Eastbourne? Here’s what we know so far

Four fighter jets soared over Eastbourne this afternoon (Wednesday), sparking much speculation across town.

Some believe they were typhoons while others say the aircraft, which roared over Hampden Park towards Hastings at about 3pm, were F-16s.

The rumour mill has been working overtime, with reports it was an RAF (Royal Air Force) scramble.

To get to the truth, the Herald has contacted the Ministry of Defence for further information.

A spokesperson for the MoD is looking into it but said “generally” the RAF does not fly over the south coast – but the Royal Navy does.

