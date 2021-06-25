Week of work planned along major Eastbourne road

The scheme is taking place to improve safety at the old permitted landfill site through which the road was built, and includes installing vents and chambers to allow low level residual gas to escape.

The nature of the work, between the Broadwater roundabout and the Lottbridge roundabout, will only require minimal traffic management with little impact on traffic, according to East Sussex County Council.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said, “While there is no danger currently posed by the old landfill site, we need to carry out this work to ensure the area remains safe for years to come.

Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne.

“We are carrying out the work in a way that means there will be little disruption to motorists using this busy road.”

Work will begin at the western end of the section of Cross Levels Way and contractors will work on the eastbound carriageway towards the Lottbridge roundabout, before heading back down part of the westbound carriageway.