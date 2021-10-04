Rescue of Eastbourne base jumper will feature on television show

Eastbourne RNLI will be on Saving Lives At Sea

Base jumping is when the individual jumps from fixed objects and uses a parachute to descend to the ground.

The rescue will appear on BBC 2’s Saving Lives At Sea tomorrow night at 8pm (Tuesday, October 5).

A spokesperson for the Eastbourne RNLI said, “Blast (the production company) and the RNLI have formed a close link after working on several series of Saving Lives At Sea and the contacted the RNLI after seeing reports about the base jumper shout we had earlier this year.

“They will be using some footage captured on cameras worn by the crew combined with interviews from the crew involved in the shout filmed recently.”

The synopsis on the BBC website says, “At Beachy Head, the Eastbourne crew have to deal with a base jumper’s disastrous takeoff.”