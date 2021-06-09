Plan for Butts Brow car park

Butts Brow in Eastbourne. Pic Justin Lycett. SUS-201011-152121001

Areas within Butts Brow Car Park are to be used for storing timber which has been cut down due to ash dieback.

An Eastbourne council spokesperson said space will be required for six weeks from Monday June 14.

The spokesperson said, “Our contractors will be collecting timber from the downland between Butts Brow and East Dean Road that was cut during the winter months and moving it to the car park.

“By carrying out this work while we have drier ground conditions, damage to the woodland tracks used by the vehicles and machinery will be minimised.”

Thousands of diseased trees have been felled on downland between Meads and Willingdon due to the airborne infection.

The council spokesperson said in addition a small number of diseased trees have also been discovered in the Wellcombe Allotment and in Upper Dukes Drive.