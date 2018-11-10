High tides spark flood alert

A flood alert remains in place for the coast between Eastbourne and Cooden this morning (Saturday, November 10).

The Environment Agency issued the warning just after 3pm yesterday (Friday) ahead of last night’s strong winds and heavy rain.

Flooding was expected at Herbrand Walk, between Normans Bay and Cooden, in the early hours of this morning, with southerly force 7 winds causing a rise in tide at Eastbourne.

Tides are expected to remain high into the weekend and the Environment Agency will continue to monitor tide levels and forecasts.

The Agency said: “Please plan your driving routes to avoid driving through flood water.”