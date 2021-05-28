Extinction Rebellion members to cycle from Hastings to Eastbourne

Eastbourne Extinction Rebellion and other climate-concerned organisations are taking part in Make The Wave, a UK-wide action by more than 50 coastal communities, over the four days leading up to the summit that will be held in Cornwall between June 11-13.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Extinction Rebellion said, “Make The Wave is part of a wider set of G7-related actions. It sends a clear signal, to Boris Johnson and G7 summit delegates representing several billion citizens, that ordinary people demand greater, immediate action to tackle the climate and ecological emergency.

“The action’s focus is on the resulting rise in sea level - we are already drowning in promises, now we demand action.

Eastbourne pier taken from the beach next to Royal Parade. SUS-200813-122838001

“Building higher sea defences is not the answer. Tackling emissions, especially our continued dependence on fossil fuels, is what is needed.”

The action takes place as part of ‘National Make The Wave Day’ and is a collaboration between Extinction Rebellion groups in Hastings, Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne.

The trip to Eastbourne from Hastings will take place on June 10, starting at 5pm in Bottle Alley.

The group says the guided cycle will first stop at around 5.30pm in Bexhill at the De La Warr Pavilion for a photo before stopping again for a picture at Eastbourne Pier an hour later.

Members of the group are expecting to finish the trip at approximately 7pm at the bottom of the Wish Tower Slope.