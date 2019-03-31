Emergency services respond to reports of a person in the water in East Sussex

A person in the water sparked an emergency response in East Sussex on Friday night.

According to the Newhaven Coastguard, its team was tasked to Seaford along with a Birling Gap team, Newhaven Lifeboat, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police at around 8.20pm.

Emergency services

Its post on social media read: "The team was called along to reports of a person in the water at Seaford. [After] a search of the area, the casualty was located and checked over. All [was] okay [and] teams stood down.

"If you see someone in the water never attempt self rescue, call 999 Coastguard."

