Emergency services called to search for missing man near Eastbourne

HM Coastguard, Eastbourne RNLI and Sussex Police were called on Friday, July 30.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “HM Coastguard, supported by police officers, conducted an extensive search of the area but the man was not located.

“Officers were stood down shortly before 4pm.”

The Eastbourne RNLI volunteer crew were also called at 10am to help with the search.

The spokesperson said, “They were requested to launch the all weather lifeboat and tasked to assist local coastguards, police and coastguard rescue helicopter with a search for a person reported missing.

“After an extensive search in very rough sea conditions with nothing found, all units were stood down.

“Our all weather lifeboat returned back to Sovereign Harbour and was refuelled and made ready for service at 2pm.”