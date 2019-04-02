Emergency services at Eastbourne psychiatry unit

Emergency services were called to the Eastbourne psychiatry unit this morning (Tuesday) after a patient managed to get on to the roof.

Police and firefighters were called after the man made his way on to the roof of the building which is in the grounds of the DGH but run by the Sussex Partnership Trust.

The man is believed to be a patient at the unit.

Few details have been released but it is believed that staff have managed to get the man back inside the unit.

A trust spokesperson said, “We will not be commenting on the situation at Department of Psychiatry at this stage.”

