Elderly man’s van found dumped and burned in Eastbourne park

A 74-year-old man’s ‘pride and joy’ van was found burned in an Eastbourne park.

James Elliott said his father Roy was devastated when his van was stolen from his home in Cumbria Court, Langney, on Thursday night (January 31).

A”& fire: Van destroyed near Cophall roundabout

It was discovered the next day burned to a crisp in a park in Sevenoaks Road by staff from Hobbs Recovery services.

James said, “My dad is really upset, it was his pride and joy to go around in.

“When it was stolen we went looking around asking people if they’d seen anything and we went to Hobbs Recovery.

“It was torched in a local park. It could have been used for anything.”

Firefighters were called to the blaze off Pembury Road at 1am on February 1.

They used one breathing apparatus and 1 in 7 foam to extinguish the flames, according to the fire service.

Sussex Police said the van was reported stolen that day and anyone with information or further details can report online quoting serial 319 of 1/2.