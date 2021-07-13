Elderly man rushed to hospital following collision in Eastbourne
A man in his 80s was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a van in Eastbourne.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:17 pm
Sussex Police confirmed there was an incident involving a van and a pedestrian in Susans Road just after 2pm yesterday (Monday, July 12).
A police spokesperson said, “Police and paramedics responded to the scene, and a man in his 80s was taken to hospital for treatment for head and arm injuries.
“Any witnesses are asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 774 of 12/07.”