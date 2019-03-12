Elderly bird lover is granted one last wish at Drusillas

Drusillas Park was delighted to grant one last wish to 80-year-old bird lover Jenny Devine.

Jenny, from Ashford, has always been a bird enthusiast and kept bright, colourful exotic birds throughout her life until her health deteriorated and she had to move into a care home.

Acacia House employees, Michelle King and Hollie O’Donnell, wanted to grant Jenny one last wish and knowing her passion for birds, they contacted Drusillas to see if Jenny could meet the lorikeets in the walk-through Lory Landing enclosure.

Lisa Turner, the home manager at Acacia House Nursing Home where Jenny resides, said, “I read about the ‘One Last Wish’ campaign in a magazine last year and wanted to implement this at Acacia. In 2018 we granted 14 wishes through the support of local communities.

“We have had two ladies who were 99 years of age up in helicopters and a very special renewal of wedding vows.

“We don’t see it as one last wish, we see it as something they would love to do while they still can, and we are delighted Drusillas were able to grant this wish for Jenny.”

Hollie O’Donnell, health care assistant, said, “Jenny loved her day out at Drusillas but especially being in the bird enclosure surrounded by so many wonderful and colourful birds.

“She was able to feed them nectar and sit in there for as long as she wanted, taking it all in.

“We are grateful for Drusillas for allowing us to visit – and we were very lucky with the sunny February weather too.”