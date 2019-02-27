Schools take to the stage at Rock Challenge Crawley 2019

Star performers have been taking to the stage at The Hawth in Crawley as the week-long performing arts competition for schools and colleges got underway.

Schools from across east and west Sussex have been dazzling audiences with their dance and drama performances which are based on a theme of their own choosing.

The Academy Selsey's Global Rock Challenge performance. Picture by Nick Scott Photography SUS-190227-085804001

The first night on Monday (February 25) saw Worthing High School crowned the winners with its performance ‘Hidden Within’ which was inspired by the painting, The Scream.

Second place went to The Academy, Selsey with its performance ‘Family Fate’, and third place went to Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield with ‘Her Duty’

Rock Challenge Stage Manager, Duncan Hendry: “It was a fantastic night and everyone involved should be so very proud of themselves. The standard was incredible!”

Full results for Monday, February 25 2019

Warden Park Secondary Academy Global Rock Challenge performance. Picture by Nick Scott Photography SUS-190227-085846001

1st Place - Worthing High School

2nd Place - The Academy Selsey

3rd Place - Warden Park Secondary Academy

West Sussex County Council Award of Excellence for Choreography - The Academy Selsey, The Regis School in Bognor Regis, Worthing High School

West Sussex County Council Award of Excellence for Performance Skill - Causeway School in Eastbourne, The Regis School in Bognor Regis, Worthing High School

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award of Excellence for Stage Use - Oathall Community College in Lindfield, The Academy Selsey, Oak Grove College in Worthing, The Regis School in Bognor Regis, Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield, Worthing High School

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award of Excellence for Concept - Oak Grove College in Worthing, Causeway School in Eastbourne

Sussex Police Award of Excellence for Drama - The Academy Selsey, The Regis School in Bognor Regis, Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield, Worthing High School

Sussex Police Award of Excellence for Soundtrack - Oathall Community College in Lindfield, The Academy Selsey

Rock Clothing Award of Excellence for Set Design and Function - The Academy Selsey, Oak Grove College in Worthing, The Regis School in Bognor Regis

Rock Challenge® Award of Excellence for Costuming Character - Oathall Community College in Lindfield, The Academy Selsey, Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield, Worthing High School

ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Visual Enhancement - Oathall Community College in Lindfield, The Academy Selsey, Causeway School in Eastbourne, Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield, Worthing High School

ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Entertainment - Oathall Community College in Linfield, The Academy Selsey, Oak Grove College in Worthing, Causeway School in Eastbourne, The Regis School in Bognor Regis, Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield, Worthing High School

Securigroup Award of Excellence for Lighting - Causeway School in Eastbourne, Oathall Community College in Linfield

Rock Clothing Award of Excellence for Stage Crew - Oathall Community College in Lindfield, The Academy Selsey, The Regis School in Bognor Regis

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award for Spirit of Rock Challenge - Causeway School in Eastbourne

West Sussex County Council Award for Performers’ Choice - Oak Grove College in Worthing

Rock Challenge Award for Student Leadership - Worthing High School

Rock Challenge Award for Healthy Lifestyle - Causeway School in Eastbourne

Rock Challenge Award for Cultural and Educational Achievement - Worthing High School

Rock Challenge Award for Positive Inclusion - Causeway School in Eastbourne