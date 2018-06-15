PICTURE GALLERY: Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards 2018

The cream of the county’s educational talent gathered in Brighton on Wednesday (June 13) for the Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards.

The inaugural event was organised by children’s charity School Inspirational Services and hosted by the charity’s chief executive Simon Dolby. Special guests included Brighton and Hove City councillor Jackie O’Quinn, leader of West Sussex County Council Louise Goldsmith, content editor of the Brighton and Hove Independent Bex Bastable, and former England women’s rugby team captain Catherine Spencer.

Sussex teachers were recognised at Sussex Teacher of the Year awards (Photograph: Martin Apps)

Parents, pupils, and staff from schools and further education colleges across Sussex submitted nominations at the beginning of the year trumpeting their standout individuals and teams. From these, a panel of judges selected winners for 42 awards, which comprised 28 district winners and 14 overall champions.

Overall winners included Charlie Lindsay from Sandown Primary School in Hastings who was named overall Sussex Executive Head Teacher of the Year. The judges were impressed by Mr Lindsay’s vision and drive to make the school a popular place to learn and work – with initiatives including getting parents into school to improve their skills, as well as introducing a reading dog, chickens and two Shetland ponies to the school grounds.

Jane Nash from Beckley Church of England Primary School in Rother won the Sussex Primary School Teacher of the Year Award. She was praised for her support of pupils during the day, after school, and in the holidays. The judges said: “She brings excitement and adventure into the classroom – and to her local Cub Scout group.”

Clare Steere from Crawley College won the FE Sussex Member HE Teacher of the Year Award. The judges commented: “She is a much-loved teacher who doesn’t confine herself solely to traditional classroom teaching. She brings in guest speakers, sets realistic scenarios for role-play, and challenges students to take risks – including a session of wall climbing!”

Paul Hills from the Chamber of Commerce presents Philip Osborne of Willingdon Community School with his Overall Sussex Secondary School Teacher of the Year award (Photograph: Martin Apps)

Other champions included Phil Osborne from Willingdon Community School who was named Sussex Secondary School Teacher, and the Ratton Science Team from Ratton School Academy Trust in Eastbourne who received the Sussex Team of the Year Award.

Winners were chosen by a judging panel featuring representatives from FE Sussex, Orbit, 3D Recruit, Kreston Reeves, KCS, East Sussex County Council, West Sussex County Council, Brighton and Hove City Council, and Sussex Chamber of Commerce.

District winners collected framed certificates and overall champions were awarded trophies to display in school.

Tim Strickland from FE Sussex presents Claire Steere from Crawley College with the FE Sussex Member HE Teacher of the Year Award.

Jo Havbro, Hastings & Borough Primary School Teacher of the Year and Overall Hastings Teacher from St Leonards Church Of England Primary Academy, with Jack DuPille of Kidzania (Photograph: Martin Apps)

Each winner at the event also won a ticket for the British Airways i360 futuristic observation tower in Brighton, plus an adult and child ticket to KidZania, the children’s educational experience centre in London that blends learning and reality with entertainment.

Mr Dolby said: “We are delighted to recognise and thank the very best educators, support staff and school volunteers from every corner of the county – representing primary schools, secondary schools, special schools and further education colleges.

“Each one of them deserves to be honoured because of their hard work and dedication to their school and further education communities.”

The aim of the awards is to celebrate and spread best practice and to aid this, a booklet detailing each award win has been sent to all schools and colleges in Sussex.

Arun, Chichester District winners (Photograph: Martin Apps)

The awards dinner took place at the Mercure Brighton Seafront Hotel with support from Independent Music Productions, Hornby, Drusillas Park, and Sussex Newspapers.

Organisations interested in getting involved with the 2019 awards should contact Mr Dolby at sdolby@schoolinspirationalservices.co.uk or by calling 07989 164 752.

School Inspirational Services provide a range of services for schools including the reading reward scheme Buster’s Book Club. To find out more, visit www.SchoolInspirationalServices.co.uk

The Overall Winners 2018

Overall Sussex Head Teacher of the Year: Charlie Lindsay from Sandown Primary School in Hastings

Overall Sussex Primary School Teacher of the Year: Jane Nash from Beckley Church of England Primary School

Charlie Lindsay, Overall Sussex Executive Head Teacher of the Year from Sandown Primary School, Hasting with Catherine Spencer and Bex Bastable (Photograph: Martin Apps)

Overall Sussex Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Phil Osborne from Willingdon Community School

FE Sussex Member HE Teacher of the Year: Clare Steere from Crawley College

Overall Sussex Team of the Year: The Ratton Science Team from Ratton School Academy Trust

Overall Sussex NQT/Trainee Teacher of the Year: Louise Fisher from New Horizons School in St Leonards

Overall Sussex Pastoral Care Provider of the Year: Katie Fandrejewski from St Mary’s Church of England (Aided) Primary School in Horsham

FE Sussex Member Apprentice Assessor of the Year: Kim Hunt from Chichester College

Overall Sussex School Volunteer of the Year: Peter Webb from Worthing High School

Overall Sussex School Business Manager of the Year: Lorraine Orchard from Bishop Tufnell Church of England Junior School in Felpham

FE Sussex Member Vocational Teacher of the Year: Louiza Tryphonos from Sussex Coast College

Overall Sussex Sports Teacher of the Year Award: Katie Offler from Sackville School in East Grinstead

Overall Sussex Literacy Champion of the Year: Liz Webster from Aldingbourne Primary School in Chichester

FE Sussex Member A Level Teacher of the Year: Claire Jackson from Chichester College

The District Winners 2018

ADUR, WORTHING, BRIGHTON & HOVE: Team of the Year: Personalised Learning Team (Patcham High School); School Business Manager of the Year: Heather Mooney (King’s School, Brighton); Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Laura Fauvel (Sir Robert Woodard Academy); Volunteer of the Year: Peter Webb (Worthing High School); Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Anna Strudwick (Worthing High School).

ARUN AND CHICHESTER: School Business Manager of the Year: Lorraine Orchard (Bishop Tufnell CofE Junior School, Felpham); Head Teacher of the Year: Liz Webster (Aldingbourne Primary School); Support Staff Member of the Year: Tracey Bailey (Rustington Community Primary School).

EASTBOURNE: Team of the Year: Ratton Science Team (Ratton School Academy Trust); NQT/Trainee Teacher of the Year: Chloe Humphreys (Gildredge House); Primary School Teacher of the Year: Leigh Hurtado (South Downs Community Primary School). HASTINGS & BOROUGH: Head Teacher of the Year: Charlie Lindsay (Sandown Primary School, Hastings); NQT/Trainee Teacher of the Year: Louise Fisher (New Horizons School, St Leonards); Primary School Teacher of the Year: Jo Havbro (St Leonards Church of England Primary Academy); Overall Hastings Teacher: Jo Havbro (St Leonards Church of England Primary Academy).

HORSHAM: Team of the Year: Leadership of Greenway Academy (Greenway Academy); Pastoral Care Provider of the Year: Katie Fandrejewski (St Mary’s CofE (Aided) Primary School, Horsham; Support Staff Member of the Year: Vytautas Gilius (St Mary’s CofE (Aided) Primary School, Horsham).

LEWES AND WEALDEN: Head Teacher of the Year: Austen Hindman (Peacehaven Community School); Support Staff Member of the Year: Sophie Harvey (King’s Academy Ringmer); Pastoral Care Provider of the Year: Sue Layne (Beacon Academy); Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Phil Osborne (Willingdon Community School).

CRAWLEY AND MID SUSSEX:Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Katie Offler (Sackville School); Volunteer of the Year: Veronica Hutchinson (Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Cuckfield); Support Staff Member of the Year: Karl Youngman (Holy Trinity School, Crawley).

ROTHER: Primary School Teacher of the Year: Jane Nash (Beckley Church of England Primary School); Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Joseph Carthew (Robertsbridge Community College).