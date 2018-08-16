‘Impressive’ A-level performances at Eastbourne’s Gildredge House School

Students, staff and parents of Gildredge House School are celebrating an excellent set of A-level results.

A total of 99% (95% in 2017) of students passed with grades A*-E with over 28% (21% in 2017) attaining the coveted A*-A grades.

Gildredge House success

Both of these figures are above the National Averages in England.

Head Teacher, Mr Stuart Reeves, commented: “These impressive increases in performance are due to the hard work of students, the dedication of staff and the support of parents and Governors and I would like to extend my personal congratulations to each and every one of you.

“Seeing the delight on students’ faces as they realised what they have achieved is a very rewarding aspect of the job.

“The vast majority of our students now go on to their chosen University courses with some going straight into employment with training or an apprenticeship.”

Students who have achieved particularly highly include Cameron Wright with an amazing A*A*A*A*, Michael Thompson A*A*A*, Alexia Strickson and Joseph Moulding both achieving A*AA and Jaya Sepion-Earp with AAA.

Students performed particularly well in Maths, Further Maths, Psychology, Computer Science, Geography, Art and Design and French.

Mr Reeves continued: “Given the dramatic reforms in A Levels these results are particularly pleasing and testament to the commitment of our students to do their very best and adapt to the new examinations.”

Gildredge House is a comprehensive free school and has been in operation for five years.

“It first opened its doors to A- level students in 2015 and has increased numbers joining the Sixth Form this September.”